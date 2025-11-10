RedsFest returns, will be first event hosted at newly renovated Cincinnati Convention Center in January

By Taylor Weiter – WCPO
49 minutes ago
After a two-year hiatus, RedsFest is returning to the Cincinnati Convention Center in January.

The team announced its two-day fan event will be the first event hosted at the newly renovated center at the corner of 5th and Elm streets Jan. 16-17. Reds fans can go to meet-and-greets or autograph sessions for their favorite current or former players, find authentic memorabilia and get insight into the upcoming season.

While the Reds have not announced the schedules for each day, the team said this offseason’s festivities will be 3-10:30 p.m. Jan. 16, and 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Jan. 17. The first 10,000 fans in attendance each day will get a free RedsFest bag and sticker sheet.

Reds season ticket holders receive complimentary admission. For those who are not, tickets are on sale now.

