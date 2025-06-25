Preble County man accused of fatally hitting Middletown woman with machete

Deputies arrived and spoke to a man who said he was driving a motorcycle with the woman on Upper Sommes Road near Camden while heading to Eaton, according to the sheriff’s office.

While approaching a driveway in the 7700 block, a person reportedly hit the woman with an unknown object.

The man said the woman began bleeding heavily, so he drove her to a friend’s house, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman, 41-year-old Leigha L. Huff, was pronounced dead at the home.

Deputies served a search warrant at the Upper Sommes Road property and recovered a machete believed to have been used in the assault.

They interviewed the father before arresting him and booking him into the Preble County Jail for murder and tampering with evidence.