Police ID man found in private Preble County lake

He was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office where an autopsy will be performed.

Crews initially responded to reports of a man who went underwater in a lake in the 6300 block of Guy Murray Road last weekend.

The sheriff’s office said the call center had received a 911 call reporting that a 20-year-old man chased a kayak that was floating in the lake, and the kayak he was in overturned.

The caller reported he had jumped in to find him but was unable to after 20 to 30 minutes of searching, according to the sheriff’s office.

Law enforcement, fire and EMS and dive/search and rescue teams spent the last week searching for LaRue.

The investigation continues by the sheriff’s Office and the Preble County Coroner’s Office.

