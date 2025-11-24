Piqua man charged with attempted murder after shooting 2 in Warren County

• Indictment: Noah Brandon Collum Bays, 31, is facing two counts of attempted murder, four counts of felonious assault and one count each of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or school safety zone, according to a Warren County grand jury report.

What was he accused of?

• Shooting: On Oct. 27, Bays used a rifle to fire several rounds at a vehicle at the intersection of Lytle and Ferry roads, according to the grand jury report.

Warren County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area around 12:52 p.m. Two vehicles were hit by gunfire. A house across the street was also hit.

• Two injured: The gunfire hit a woman, who was the intended target, according to the grand jury report.

A second woman was also injured.

One was shot in the thigh and the other was shot in the right arm, Warren County Court records read. The women were in separate vehicles.

“This was an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the community,” read a statement from the sheriff’s office. “Both victims have received medical treatment and are recovering.”

What happens next?

• Court hearing: Bays has an arraignment on Tuesday.

His bond was previously set at $200,000 before being increased to $1 million in municipal court.