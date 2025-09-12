OVI checkpoint tonight in Warren County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in partnership with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin Division of Police is conducting a sobriety checkpoint tonight in the city of Franklin.
The OVI checkpoint is from 9-11 p.m. on Riley Boulevard (Ohio 73), according to a release from the highway patrol.
Ohio law requires law enforcement to announce times and locations of OVI checkpoints ahead of time.
The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grants, is to deter and intercept impaired drivers. In addition to the sobriety checkpoint, there will be nearby saturation patrols “to aggressively combat impaired driver-related injury and fatal crashes,” the patrol said.
Anyone who plans to drink alcohol should always designate a sober driver, the release stated.
