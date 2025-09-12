Breaking: Trump says ‘with a high degree of certainty’ that suspect in Charlie Kirk killing has been caught

OVI checkpoint tonight in Warren County

An OVI checkpoint is from 9 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 12, on Riley Boulevard (Ohio 73) in the city of Franklin.

15 minutes ago
The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in partnership with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin Division of Police is conducting a sobriety checkpoint tonight in the city of Franklin.

The OVI checkpoint is from 9-11 p.m. on Riley Boulevard (Ohio 73), according to a release from the highway patrol.

Ohio law requires law enforcement to announce times and locations of OVI checkpoints ahead of time.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grants, is to deter and intercept impaired drivers. In addition to the sobriety checkpoint, there will be nearby saturation patrols “to aggressively combat impaired driver-related injury and fatal crashes,” the patrol said.

Anyone who plans to drink alcohol should always designate a sober driver, the release stated.

About the Author

Jen Roppel Balduf covers the communities of Kettering, Oakwood and northern Warren County, including Springboro and Franklin. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University.