Ohio senators Husted, Moreno defend Trump tariffs as some Republicans defect

Paul was one of a handful of GOP Senators who sided with Democrats on three different measures to lift many of Trump’s tariffs. While those plans will not become law because the House has no plans to vote on them, they still send a message to the White House.

Explore Farmers struggle financially as soybean prices continue to plunge

“The way that the president has imposed the tariffs is leading to nothing but chaos,” said Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia.

Those arguments didn’t wash with Ohio’s senators, as both Sen. Bernie Moreno and Sen. Jon Husted stood with Trump and voted against all three anti-tariff resolutions.

“A Jeep plant in Toledo is being expanded by Stellantis because of tariffs,” Moreno told reporters off the Senate floor. “Why the heck would we ever reverse that? That’s insane.”

Many Republicans see the president’s tariffs as more of a negotiating tool, and they were in no mood to undercut Trump while he was overseas.

“China has been ripping off America for decades, and it’s time to stand up to them, and it looks like President Trump’s making great progress,” Husted said.

“Tariffs are an essential part of that strategy,” added Moreno.

Three measures pass Senate

But a majority of senators disagreed repeatedly this week.

The Senate voted 52-48 on Tuesday to lift 50 percent tariffs against Brazil — an import duty which has helped increase coffee prices, as five GOP Senators broke ranks and voted with all Democrats against the White House.

Senators also voted 50-46 on Wednesday to end tariffs against Canada and then capped off the week by voting 51-47 on Thursday to reverse Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs against much of the world.

Normally, Ohio lawmakers in the U.S. House would also get the chance to go on the record about the Trump tariffs — as these resolutions are privileged under the rules, meaning they could be brought to the House floor quickly for a vote.

But GOP leaders have used a series of arcane procedural maneuvers to prevent any votes on the House floor related to tariffs, angering Democrats.

“The cost of living keeps climbing,” said U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Toledo. “Reckless tariffs aren’t helping.”

Supreme Court hearing

The Senate votes came just a few days before the U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments Nov. 5 about the legality of some of Trump’s tariffs.

Lower courts have all gone against the White House on the issue, ruling that President Trump relied on a law which does not specifically allow for tariffs.

Trump has publicly lobbied the justices to side with him on tariffs — even openly suggesting that he might attend the Wednesday arguments in person.

“I think I’m going to go to the Supreme Court to watch it,” Trump said in mid-October. “I think it’s one of the most important cases ever brought.”