Ohio law to force libraries, public buildings to remove tampons from men’s restrooms

The law comes a few months after the Dayton Metro Library saw controversy for its decision to stock tampon dispensers in the men’s restrooms of all its branch locations, which has been ongoing since 2022 through a publicly funded partnership.

In February, Ohio House Rep. Rodney Creech, R-West Alexandria, raised concerns with the practice on Facebook, which prompted thousands of replies voicing support and opposition.

At the time, Creech told this news outlet that the library should be a “neutral space” and that there is “no reason” tampons should be in the men’s restroom. He wanted the dispensers moved out of the men’s restroom and placed near the water fountains, instead.

In April, the House added the following language to the state operating budget: “No government entity shall place menstrual products in the men’s restroom of a public building.” The language was ultimately approved by the Ohio Senate and given final approval by Gov. Mike DeWine.

House Finance Chair Brian Stewart, R-Ashville, who coordinated the House’s budget proceedings, told reporters that the decision came down to “common sense.”

“Men don’t need tampons, and it’s kind of silly that we continue to have certain public entities that want to pretend otherwise,” Stewart said in April.

On Friday, Creech sent this outlet a statement that reads, in part: “The left continues to push the idea that there are more than two genders, which is obviously unscientific and wrong. I’ve always led on protecting southern Ohio’s family values, from keeping men out of girls sports to limiting gender mutilation for minors.”

Dayton Metro Library did not return multiple requests for comment before publication of this story.

In February, Dayton Metro Library External Relations and Development Director Debi Chess told this outlet that menstrual products in the men’s restroom helped public libraries live up to their reputation as “safe, non-judgmental spaces for the communities they serve; where free and open access to materials and resources are an expectation.”

“Quite simply, providing free menstruation products in our branches is an issue of health, hygiene, and support of community — that includes fathers visiting with their daughters or brothers with their sisters,” Chess said in a statement.

