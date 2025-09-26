New pickleball club coming to Warren County

“Our vision is creating a welcoming destination that promotes health, community and a lifelong love of sports. Introducing pickleball to the golf ranch was a natural fit,” he said in a release.

Pickleball, which is played with a paddle and combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis, is one of the fastest-growing sports for all ages and abilities. According to the Association of Pickleball Professionals, nearly 48.5 million people play pickleball annually in the U.S., or around 19% of the nation’s adult population, with the average age player 35. The largest growth of the game has been among people between 18 and 44, according to the association.

“The Southwest Golf Ranch intends to be a place where people of all ages can connect, stay active and have fun with family and friends. Between our golfing amenities, putt putt and soon pickleball, three generations of a family can enjoy time together in a lively environment close to home,” Patel said.

Cincinnati design-builder Kiesland Development Services is building the venue, which also will include golfing amenities such as seven bays with shot-tracing technology and 18 enclosed golf hitting bays.

Construction is expected to be completed in early 2026.