NATO’s Dayton arrival and Trump’s tax bill: This week in local impact of federal news

This includes many of the estimated 12,000 to 15,000 Haitians in the Springfield area. But DeWine said the impact of changes to these immigration statuses will spread far past Clark County.

“Many of the Haitians who live in Springfield, or who live in Clark County, don‘t work here,” DeWine said while visiting Springfield. “They might work in Versailles ... They might work in other communities sometimes 30, 40, 50 miles away. So the impact will be not just on the Springfield community, but the impact will be on other communities in the state if in fact these individuals are not able to work.”

Here’s what’s happening in southwest Ohio:

The arrival of NATO delegates attending the Parliamentary Assembly saw the shutdown of much of downtown Dayton. Motorists and pedestrians alike on Wednesday had to find new ways to get to work or meetings in the city’s core. Dayton Daily News reporters were on the ground of the event in its beginning days, meeting people traveling from other nations and checking in with downtown residents about their concerns. Trump tax bill: U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy, was one of only two GOP lawmakers to break ranks and vote against the federal budget backed by President Donald Trump. Davidson expressed concerns with the budget adding to the national debt. “I cannot support this big deficit plan,” he said. Other Ohio Republicans backed the bill, which extends tax cuts expiring at the end of this year and includes a plan to end federal taxes on both tips and overtime pay. Every Ohio Democrat voted against the plan, condemning cuts in Medicaid and federal food programs while providing tax cuts for the rich.

Other federal updates:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.