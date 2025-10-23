Middletown native opens The Purple Pig Cafe, a coffee shop in Carlisle with kid-friendly options

She and her husband, David, purchased the building that now houses The Purple Pig Cafe at 751 Dayton Oxford Road.

“There was a need. I think there’s been a need in Carlisle for a coffee shop for some time now,” Jackson said. “There’s never been a place for people to just gather and chill.”

Jackson is from Middletown and her husband is from Monroe. They have lived in Carlisle for 20 years.

What to expect

The Purple Pig Cafe is partnering with YIELD Coffee Roasters in Monroe for their coffee. YIELD sources coffee through direct-trade relationships with farmers, cooperatives, and their communities.

“Their motto is coffee with a purpose and we want to be a coffee shop with a purpose,” Jackson said.

Customer favorites include the Banana Nut Bread Latte and Bonfire Latte.

The Bonfire Latte was created from a “Battle of the Baristas” competition. The latte features a combination of brown sugar, caramel and toasted marshmallow. It comes iced or hot with mini marshmallows on top.

“We have frappes that contain caffeine, as well as ones that don’t that are geared more towards the kids,” Jackson said.

The most popular is The Alien — a blue raspberry frappe with green apple boba that’s topped with a house made raspberry whipped cream and silver sprinkles.

“If you don’t see something on the menu, ask,” Jackson said. “We love the challenge.”

As far as food, the cafe offers a variety of breakfast and lunch options. Favorites include the sausage, egg and cheese breakfast burrito, biscuits and gravy and the chicken salad croissant.

All deli meats are sliced in house. Many of their sandwiches feature signature sauces. For example, the turkey cheddar sandwich has a cranberry mustard on it.

“We just take something ordinary and then add something extra to it... to take it over the top,” Jackson said.

She has plans to add soups and paninis to the menu.

Jackson’s favorite part of owning the cafe is providing a fun work environment for her employees — especially those where this is their first job. She is enjoys watching them grow and get comfortable in their position.

A tribute to a special person

The coffee shop is named after a purple 1938 Oldsmobile that her stepfather restored called, “Purple Pig.”

“It had holes rusted through the bottom of it and everything,” Jackson said. “It took like 10 years for him to restore it.”

Naming the coffee shop after the Oldsmobile is her family’s way of keeping his memory alive.

“We created a space that anyone and everyone feels welcome in and they can enjoy something as extravagant as a breve or if they’re not into coffee, they can get a root beer.”

MORE DETAILS

The coffee shop features a retail area with products from small businesses.

The Purple Pig Cafe is open 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.