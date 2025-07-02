Local Fourth of July events happening on Friday

When: July 3-4

Location: Downtown Fairborn

Description: Fairborn will celebrate Fourth of July with a multi-day event, beginning with a block party 4-10 p.m. July 3 along Main Street. On July 4, a parade will kick off at 10 a.m. on Broad Street, head down Central Avenue and end at the corner of Main Street and Broad Street. After the parade, a festival will take place at Community Park, located at 691 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road. The celebration will conclude with a fireworks show at 10 p.m.

Americana Festival

When: July 3-4

Location: Centerville

Description: One of the area’s most popular events, the Americana Festival will feature a community concert, a 5k run/walk, an auto show and more. There will also be a fireworks show at 10 p.m. July 3 at the Centerville High School Stadium, located at 500 E. Franklin St., and a parade at 10 a.m. July 4 beginning on East Franklin Street and ending on Tuxworth Road.

Military Tribute Tour

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. July 4

Location: 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton

Description: The Woodland Cemetery in Dayton will celebrate Independence Day with a special tour highlighting the United States service members buried on its grounds. Guests will meet at Eichelberger Plaza.

Yellow Springs Fourth of July Celebration

When: Noon-10 p.m. July 4

Location: Gaunt Park: 500 W. S. College St., Yellow Springs

Description: The Yellow Springs Fourth of July celebration will kick off at noon with a parade, set to line up at 101 E. Herman St. At 6 p.m., the festival at Gaunt Park will begin, featuring live music and food trucks. A fireworks show will launch at dark.

All American Bash

When: Noon-11 p.m. July 4-5

Location: 8070 Tylersville Road, Crosley Blvd., West Chester Twp.

Description: The All American Bash is a two-day event set to take place in front of the Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting in West Chester. There will be inflatables, food trucks, live music and a fireworks show at 10 p.m. July 5.

Piquafest

When: 2-10 p.m. July 4

Location: Piqua Center: 987 E. Ash St., Piqua

Description: Piquafest will feature various live performances, a car show, a dunk tank, food trucks and more.Loveland Independence Day Celebration

When: 4-11 p.m. July 4

Location: Nisbet Park and Amphitheater: 126 Karl Brown Way, Loveland

Description: Loveland’s Fourth of July Celebration will begin at 2 p.m. with a parade. The parade’s route will start at Loveland Elementary School, located at 600 Loveland-Madeira Road, and end at the intersection of OH 48 and East Loveland Avenue. Other activities will be offered throughout the day, such as bingo, a team spelling bee and a pie eating contest. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.

Franklin Fourth of July Celebration

When: 5-10 p.m. July 4

Location: Downtown Franklin

Description: Franklin will celebrate the Fourth of July with a parade set to begin at 5 p.m. on July 4. The theme for this year’s parade is “Stars, Stripes and Bright Lights.” The city’s fireworks and drone show will begin at 10 p.m.

Play Kettering’s ‘Go Fourth!’ event

When: 6 p.m. July 4

Location: Delco Park: 1701 Delco Park Drive, Kettering

Description: The various festivities at Play Kettering’s “Go Fourth!” event include food trucks, live music, bounce houses and more. Parking within the park itself is reserved for drivers with accessible needs, and guests are encouraged to park at the former Tenneco plant parking lot on Woodman Drive. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.

Boro Boom!

When: 6 p.m. July 4

Location: Springboro High School: 1675 S. Main St., Springboro

Description: Springboro will celebrate the Fourth of July with their Boro Boom event at Springboro High School. There will be bounce houses, food trucks and live music. A fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m.

Beavercreek Fourth of July Celebration

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: 6-10:30 p.m. July 4

Location: Rotary Park: 2260 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek

Description: Beavercreek will host a parade at 6:30 p.m. July 4 to celebrate the holiday. The parade’s route will start at the intersection of Meadow Bridge Drive and Dayton-Xenia Road, ending near Beavercreek High School. After the parade, Rotary Park will host a variety of food trucks, children’s activities and live music. A fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m.

Englewood Fireworks Celebration

When: 7-10 p.m. July 4

Location: Centennial Park: 321 Union Blvd., Englewood

Description: Englewood’s Independence Day celebration will begin at 7 p.m. with a performance of patriotic tunes from the Englewood Civic Band, followed by a fireworks show at 10 p.m. July 5 has been chosen as a backup date.

Star-Spangled Nights at Kings Island

When: 10 p.m. July 4-5

Location: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason

Description: Warren County amusement park Kings Island will celebrate the Fourth of July with one of the largest fireworks and drone shows in the area.