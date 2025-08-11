Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken to replace Franklin restaurant near JD Legends

“However, after learning redevelopment was not permitted there, they began seeking alternative locations within the city,” a spokesperson for Lee’s said.

The new 2,400-square-foot restaurant will be located on a 1.6-acre property at 0 Commerce Center Drive. It will have a drive-thru.

“The new site is part of Lee’s brand re-imaging and will reflect our ongoing commitment to providing quality food and hospitable service in a fresh environment,” the spokesperson said.

Lee’s is meeting with the city to finalize all permits on Wednesday, Aug. 13. They hope to begin construction immediately after.

“If everything falls in place, we hope to be open by Christmas,” the spokesperson said. “The existing location on East Second Street will close once the new site opens.”

A specific closing date has yet to be announced.

MORE DETAILS

Far Hills Development LLC owns and operates 11 other Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken restaurants in Montgomery and Greene Counties.

For more information, visit leesfamousrecipe.com or the restaurant’s Facebook (@LeesFamousRecipeChicken) or Instagram (@leesfamouschick) pages.