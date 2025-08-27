Large crowd expected for first Springboro Schools Back to School Bash

“The Back to School Bash is the perfect way to start our year,” said Superintendent Carrie Hester. “The first few weeks of school are always an exciting time as our students begin to settle into their new routines and see the possibilities ahead of them. We hope this event allows our Panther family to create many wonderful memories as they celebrate the year ahead.”

The new academic year is off to a strong start, and Hester said she is encountering Panther Experience Values — People First, Always Growing and Better Together — in action in classrooms and hallways.

The bash supports one of the district’s core values of Better Together.

“We know we are better when we intentionally come together to welcome, support and celebrate one another. Our hope is that the Back to School Bash will allow hundreds of students and their family members to connect with one another, as well as teachers, principals and other building and district leaders while enjoying food, games, prizes and inflatables,” Christofano said.

The district and community partners also will be at the bash to showcase their opportunities.

In addition, the Springboro High School marching band and cheerleaders will perform, and mascot ROARy will be pump everyone up before the game against Edgewood High School.

“We hope many people will show their Panther pride at both events and enjoy an evening full of Springboro school spirit,” Christofano said.

Community sponsors

City of Springboro

Clearcreek Township

Clearcreek Township Police & Fire

Heather’s Cafe

937 Ink

The Fan Store: Springboro Athletic Boosters

United Church of Christ

Families of SHS

GAC Fitness and Sports Performance Center

Springboro Fire Department

Carrie Robbins, Berkshire Hathaway Realty