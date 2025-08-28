Kroger launches digital shelf tags in some stores, despite controversy

The electronic tags make it easier for stores to change prices quickly, but this capability has raised concerns among critics and lawmakers about the potential for “surge pricing” — the practice of raising prices during busy shopping periods or high-demand situations, such as increasing bread and milk prices before winter storms.

“It’s highly concerning that they can do it right then and there. I’m not sure how I feel about this,” customer Christina Santiago said.

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is among the critics expressing concern about the technology’s potential misuse.

Another concern to some shoppers: they are finding it more difficult to identify sale items due to smaller print sizes on the digital displays.

Small print could lead to some confusion

In some cases, shoppers need to look closely at the digital tags to understand sale requirements.

On one item, the large price displayed was actually the promotional price for purchasing five items, with the regular higher price shown in smaller print. Missing this disclaimer could result in paying the higher price, if you did not buy 5 similar items.

WCPO reached out to Kroger’s media department but did not receive a response.

However, Kroger told ABC News that it is “committed to using this technology responsibly and ethically” and insisted the labels will not be used for surge pricing.

Stores that still have traditional paper shelf tags can expect to see changes in the coming weeks as the digital rollout continues.

So watch for these in your store, and feel free to email us about what you think of them, so you don’t waste your money.