Kettering Health restructures department, eliminates 11 positions

Kettering Health is eliminating up to 11 full-time, non-medical positions involving its accounts payable department.
The hospital system confirmed the department restructuring in an Aug. 29 statement.
“We consistently analyze our business functions to ensure we are aligned and operate according to industry best practices. After a thorough review of our accounts payable function, we identified an opportunity to improve and modernize our current approach. This decision fundamentally changes the roles of the current team, leading to a tough but necessary decision to restructure the department. This includes the reduction of no more than 11 full-time positions. To support those impacted, our talent management team is actively working directly with individuals who wish to find alternate roles within Kettering Health,” Kettering Health said in a statement.
The network has not responded to a request for additional information about time frames or specifics about what prompted the reorganization.
About the Author