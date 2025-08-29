Kettering Health restructures department, eliminates 11 positions

Restructuring affects accounts payable department
Kettering Health is eliminating up to 11 full-time, non-medical positions involving its accounts payable department. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

Kettering Health is eliminating up to 11 full-time, non-medical positions involving its accounts payable department. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
Local News
By
50 minutes ago
X

Kettering Health is eliminating up to 11 full-time, non-medical positions involving its accounts payable department.

The hospital system confirmed the department restructuring in an Aug. 29 statement.

“We consistently analyze our business functions to ensure we are aligned and operate according to industry best practices. After a thorough review of our accounts payable function, we identified an opportunity to improve and modernize our current approach. This decision fundamentally changes the roles of the current team, leading to a tough but necessary decision to restructure the department. This includes the reduction of no more than 11 full-time positions. To support those impacted, our talent management team is actively working directly with individuals who wish to find alternate roles within Kettering Health,” Kettering Health said in a statement.

The network has not responded to a request for additional information about time frames or specifics about what prompted the reorganization.

In Other News
1
Chick-fil-A to open 25-30 new Ohio restaurants: See local locations
2
Kroger launches digital shelf tags in some stores, despite controversy
3
New area Kroger store opening in Eaton
4
Former state rep, Trenton mayor among Republicans vying to replace...
5
Ohio Supreme Court candidate from Xenia no longer seeks GOP endorsement

About the Author

Michael Kurtz is a business reporter focused on the health industry and retail for the Dayton Daily News.