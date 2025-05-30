Breaking: Historic Roman Catholic church declared a loss, fire department says

After a fire broke out Thursday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Maria Stein, the church was declared a loss by a local fire department.

The church is located at 8533 OH-119.

No injuries were reported.

Witnesses posted photos and video to social media of the blaze.

Various reports said the steeple collapsed, followed by the roof portion. It is unknown what caused the fire.

“We tried our best but just couldn’t save this beautiful church. We would like to thank every department that provided assistance to this destructive fire, your help was greatly appreciated,” Chickasaw Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post. “We would also like to thank everyone that supplied drinking water and food for all the fire fighters, we live in a great community and it really showed today, thanks everyone.”

