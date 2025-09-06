Hamilton man is new leader of Air National Guard wing in Springfield

“The biggest challenge we face is continuing to get after readiness,” Hansel said. “We need, culturally, to come together cohesively and get ready for the future. You hear a lot about what’s going on around the world. And that’s the big focus: making sure our Airmen are ready for that fight.”

A chief master sergeant is an E-9, the Air Force’s highest enlisted slot. Command chief master sergeants act as senior advisers to unit and base commanders. Only 1% of the Air Force enlisted personnel can hold the grade of E-9 at any one time.

Hansel said he always knew he wanted to serve in the military and views his service as one of “the greatest joys.” He told this news outlet that he’s excited to work with Airmen on a daily basis and move the wing forward.

“For me, this is about the Airmen. It’s not truly about me: it’s more about tradition and heritage,” Hansel said. “My job is to make sure they’re not only ready for the day, but ready for the future.”

The 178th Wing completed a Combat Readiness Inspection in July at the Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard Base and Warrior Training Center located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The inspection tested the wing’s preparedness for scenarios they might encounter in a contested combat environment and during emergencies at home and abroad, and the wing scored in the top 5% of all Air Combat Command wings.

About 1,500 people work on the Springfield base, about 400 of them full-time.

Hansel described himself as a “people-first” leader.

“I think sometimes people get wrapped around whether it’s people or mission first,” he said. “You can’t do the mission without the people. I want to build relationships with them, connections with them.”

Hansel previously served as the command chief for the 178th Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance Group. He resides in Butler County with his wife Staci and their daughters.

His predecessor, Chief Master Sgt. Jacquita Melton, was the first Black female command chief for the 178th Wing.

Melton entered the U.S. Air Force in July 1999 as an airfield management specialist. After serving seven years on active duty, she transferred to the Air Force Reserves and later transferred to the Ohio Air National Guard. She assumed command of the Springfield wing in 2020 and also owns Springboro-based Muddy Goose Coffee Co.

Melton, who passed off her authority of the wing during Saturday’s ceremony, wished her successor the best.

“He’s going to do an amazing job,” he said. “He understands what it takes.”

Dayton Daily News reporter Thomas Gnau contributed to this report.