Gas-fed fire at industrial facility injures 1 in Franklin

Firefighters had managed to put the fire out by 10:42 a.m. Tuesday morning. Dixie Highway was shut down while crews fought the fire, but the road has since reopened, city officials said.

So far, officials have not released any information about the person who was hurt or how the fire started.

The city’s website says Franklin Yards is a “multi-modal, multi-user rail hub that allows businesses and industries in southern Ohio to take advantage of freight rail — either shipping or receiving."