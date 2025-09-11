Funeral set for Springboro grad killed in crash near Marquette University

“He was an outstanding student-athlete in every way. Not only was he a phenomenal lacrosse player, but he was a great student and a humble leader,” said Springboro High School Athletic Director Austin Rhoads. “… He was a caring and dependable person who was a great teammate. Scott was everything you could want in a student-athlete and someone that represented this community."

A visitation is from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Fairhaven Church Springboro, 875 W. Central Avenue. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1:30 p.m., followed by a private family burial.

The news of the tragedy shook Springboro, Rhoads said, and the community has stepped up to support the Michaud family.

Springboro Schools released a statement following news of Michaud’s death: “Our thoughts, prayers and support are with the Michaud family and the Springboro lacrosse and athletics families at this incredibly difficult time.”

Michaud is survived by his parents, two brothers and two sets of grandparents. He was pursuing a degree in biomedical sciences and planned to become an anesthesiologist, according to the university and his obituary. He was named to the BIG EAST All-Academic Team in his first year at Marquette.

Michaud was in an SUV with several members of the lacrosse team at the time of the Sept. 5 collision with a pickup truck that also killed teammate Noah Snyder, 20, of Getzville, New York.

The university released a statement that read in part: “Please keep Noah and Scott’s parents, siblings and families, and the Marquette Athletics and college communities in your prayers. Noah and Scott’s lives were taken too soon, and we share in the heartbreak of their teammates, coaches and those who knew them personally.”