Franklin schools asks voters to approve income tax on Nov. 4 ballot

Voting in favor of the income tax were board President Rachel Rupert-Wolfinbarger, Vice President Andrew Fleming and board member Chris Sizemore. Board members Ashley Blevins and Lori Raleigh voted against it.

Credit: Jen Balduf Credit: Jen Balduf

“Now that it’s decided where we’re going to go, I’ll work diligently and hard,” Raleigh said.

The traditional income tax is expected to raise approximately $6.3 million annually, said district Treasurer Kevin Hawley, who called its passage “imperative.”

With unexpected state funding decreases of nearly $1.9 million, Hawley said he is projecting a fiscal emergency in fiscal year 2027 with a negative cash balance.

Regardless of the outcome of the tax issue at the polls, the district will need to borrow against future tax funds to meet the final January payroll, just as the district did this year.

The traditional school district income tax uses the same income base as the state of Ohio’s income tax, according to the Ohio Department of Taxation’s guide to school district income tax.

Taxable income includes wages, salaries, tips, interest, dividends, unemployment compensation, self-employment, taxable scholarships and fellowships, pensions, annuities, IRA distributions, capital gains, state and local bond interest (except that paid by Ohio governments), federal bond interest subject to state tax, alimony, and all other sources.

Income not taxed includes Social Security benefits; disability and survivor benefits; railroad retirement benefits; welfare benefits; child support; property received as a gift, bequest or inheritance; and workers’ compensation benefits.