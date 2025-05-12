Federal judge sentences Miami County doctor to probation in explosives case

Steven Werling pleaded guilty. U.S. attorney calls devices dangerous; defense attorney says they were ‘innocent as it relates to the general public’
The U.S. Courthouse in downtown Dayton. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

By Jen Balduf – Staff Writer
56 minutes ago
DAYTON — A Miami County physician who failed to register homemade “destructive devices” avoided prison in federal court Monday, but his attorney says the doctor’s sentence was not lenient.

Steven J. Werling, 54, of Concord Twp. outside Troy, was sentenced to five years of probation by U.S. District Judge Michael Newman.

Werling pleaded guilty in November to a bill of information that he possessed an unregistered firearm, specifically two small plastic cylinders containing a mixture of ammonium nitrate and aluminum.

Steven J. Werling | Photo courtesy of Butler County Jail

Attorney Jon Paul Rion, who represented Werling, said the devices are smaller than two shotgun shells and contain less explosive material.

The purpose of the devices was protective, Rion said, if society were ever to collapse with a breakdown of law and order.

“It was innocent as it relates to the general public,” he said.

Brent Tabacchi, an assistant U.S. attorney of the Southern District of Ohio, pushed for a 24-month prison term. He said the devices are inherently dangerous.

The FBI last April seized explosive devices as well as homemade pipes, explosive chemical components, gunpowder and other materials used to make explosive devices from Werling’s home in the 1400 block of Barnhart Road, according to court documents.

Several bomb squad, including Dayton and Franklin county at a home in Troy on Barnhart Rd., Friday April 5, 2024. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Werling had previously been listed in Premier Health’s provider directory as a proctologist at Advanced Colon Treatment, with locations in Tipp City and Piqua. He is a doctor of osteopathic medicine.

His license is active but the Ohio Medical Board notes an opportunity for a hearing following his federal conviction.

Werling was prominently involved in anti-vaccine activism during the COVID pandemic. In 2022, he was one of four people on a committee linked to a proposed Ohio constitutional amendment called “Medical Right to Refuse,” according to documents on the Ohio Attorney General’s Office website.

