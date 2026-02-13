Ex with a warrant? Greenville police make unconventional Valentine’s plea

“Have an EX with a Warrant?,” the post read.

“We can’t fix your love life...

but we ‘can’ help with outstanding warrants.

Send us their whereabouts - we’ll make sure they get a Valentine’s Day visit.

Remember - love fades. Warrants don’t."

Added to the post was a message about how to contact them.

“Valentine’s Day is this Saturday and it’s all about caring for the people in your life…

And we care about keeping our community safe.

If you have information about active warrants, give us a call @ 937-548-1103."

As of Friday morning, the post had over 162 comments and was shared more than 1,400 times.