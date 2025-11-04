Election Day is today: Here’s what you need to know

Election Day is today, when voters will decide on the leadership and future direction of numerous local communities.
Polling locations will open across the state at 6:30 a.m. today and stay open until 7:30 p.m.
Here’s everything voters need to know ahead of casting a ballot:
Voting options
Voters who want to cast their ballots in person can do so at their assigned polling locations on Tuesday. Voters can find their polling locations at VoterLookup.OhioSoS.gov or through their election board’s website.
The deadline to mail in absentee ballots was Monday. If voters have a filled-out ballot and missed this mail-in deadline, they can drop off the ballot in person at the election board office or at their county ballot drop box. The board of elections must receive these ballots no later than 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.
What you need to vote
Voters wanting to cast a ballot in person should ensure they bring an unexpired photo ID to the polls to comply with Ohio’s voter ID law.
Valid forms of identification include an Ohio driver’s license, a U.S. passport or passport card, a state of Ohio ID card, an interim ID form issued by the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, a U.S. military ID card, an Ohio National Guard ID card, or a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ID card.
All ID cards must be unexpired, have a photograph of the voter and include the voter’s name as it appears on the poll list.
People who show up to vote in-person who lack the proper ID are asked to vote provisionally. They must return to their election board office with a valid photo ID by Saturday, Nov. 8 to have their vote counted.
Ohio state ID cards are free to people 17 and older. In order to obtain a state ID card, applicants must provide proof of their full legal name, date of birth, Social Security number, citizenship and Ohio street address.
Election coverage
• Municipal races: Here is a rundown of city, village and township races on the ballot Tuesday, and which ones are particularly notable.
• School board races: School board races are unusually competitive this year. This story looked at themes in area school board races, and includes a list of districts with competitive races.
• Voter Guide: Our Voter Guide includes responses from hundreds of candidates outlining their platforms and priorities if elected.
• Municipal levies: Here is a list of non-school tax increases on local ballots.
• School levies: This story by education reporter Eileen McClory looks at how school districts are navigating Ohio’s school funding landscape, and why some say they need more money.
• Full coverage: Our Election 2025 page includes full coverage of races and issues, including our reporters’ interviews with candidates, controversies in local races, and campaign funding analysis.
• Voting: Here’s what you need to know to make sure your ballot is counted.
• Election results: When the polls close Tuesday, our Election 2025 page will include a link to our election results page, where you can follow the latest election results. Our reporters will be working that night to bring you the latest news and analysis.