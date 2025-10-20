Eaton woman accused of having inappropriate relationship with 3 teens

The sexual imposition charges are third-degree misdemeanors.

The incidents took place from July 1 to Sept. 8, according to the indictment. Two of the teens were 16 and the third was 15 at the time.

On Sept. 8, a woman reported Anderson had been hanging out with her 15-year-old son for several months and she thought the relationship was weird, according to Eaton Municipal Court records.

The woman reportedly tried to meet with Anderson multiple times, but Anderson would not meet with her.

She said Anderson bought her son things, including a silver cross ring, according to court records.

The mother also caught the pair in the shower together and she confronted Anderson, who denied that anything happened, according to the affidavit.

During an interview with the detectives, the teen said Anderson had been hanging out with him and his friends for a couple of months.

“(He) indicated he did not want to talk about what he did when he was alone with Jenna,” an affidavit read.

The pair reportedly communicated in person and via the social media app, Snapchat.

On Sept. 9, a police captain interviewed Anderson. She admitted to exchanging nude images with the teen and engaging in a sex act with him at a Camden park, according to the affidavit.

Preble County sheriff’s deputies arrested Anderson the same day she was interviewed, according to booking records.

She was arraigned in common pleas court on Oct. 8.

A settlement conference is scheduled for Nov. 20.