Earthquake reported near Springboro Sunday morning

A minor earthquake was reported in Springboro late Sunday morning.
The earthquake was recorded at 11:09 a.m. in northwest Springboro near Pennyroyal and Clearcreek Franklin roads, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
It had magnitude of 2.46 and a depth of 12.3 kilometers.
The USGS had not received any reports from residents who felt the earthquake as of early Monday afternoon.
