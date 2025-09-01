Earthquake reported near Springboro Sunday morning

A minor earthquake was reported in Springboro late Sunday morning.

The earthquake was recorded at 11:09 a.m. in northwest Springboro near Pennyroyal and Clearcreek Franklin roads, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It had magnitude of 2.46 and a depth of 12.3 kilometers.

The USGS had not received any reports from residents who felt the earthquake as of early Monday afternoon.

