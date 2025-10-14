Drive-thru food distribution to take place Thursday in Eaton

The parking lot will not be open until 9 a.m.

People should leave plenty of space in their trunks or back seats for volunteers to place food.

CareSource is sponsoring the event and Preble County Public Health is providing optional vaccines as well.

“These mass distributions can be a lifeline for the families we serve, especially in rural communities like Preble County, where resources are often very limited or nonexistent,” said The Foodbank Inc. CEO Michelle Riley. “Thanks to CareSource’s support, we will send people home with a trunk load of free groceries, along with information about how to access our other services.”

SICSA will also be distributing pet food.

“Access to essential resources shouldn’t depend on where you live,” said Jessie Sullivan, director of adoption and alternative services at SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center. “By partnering with the Eaton Community Church, we’re able to extend this support to families and pets in rural areas who might otherwise face barriers to care.”