Dorothy Lane Market announces opening date of Mason grocery store

Credit: Dorothy Lane Market Credit: Dorothy Lane Market

The locally owned and operated, specialty grocery store, known for many signature foods such as the Killer Brownie, is located at the corner of Mason Montgomery Road and the newly constructed Veterans Parkway.

It features a 50,000-square-foot main level grocery and a 9,000-square-foot mezzanine — making it Dorothy Lane Market’s largest store.

The grocer has other locations at 2710 Far Hills Ave. in Oakwood, 740 N. Main St. in Springboro and 6177 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp.

This will be its first footprint in the Cincinnati area.

“I think it’s really a privilege for DLM to be a part of the food store landscape in the Mason area. Our hope is that we will live up to the expectations of our customers,” said DLM Chairman Norman Mayne in a press statement. “I’m grateful that we have this opportunity to open a store there.”

In addition to offering customers an opportunity to sit down and enjoy a variety of prepared food, there will be an onsite culinary center where cooking classes and special events will take place.

The Mason store will have 275 new hires and 32 existing associates.

Dorothy Lane Market is a part of a mixed-use planned community co-developed by Traditions Building & Development Group and Western Row Land Developers.

News first broke about the grocer’s intent to open a fourth location in October 2021 with construction beginning in November 2023.

“Together we’ve worked hard to bring this vision to life,” said Mason City Manager Eric Hansen in a press statement. “On behalf of City Council, the dedicated Mason teams that attract and deliver such developments, and an enthusiastic Mason community, we’d like to welcome DLM to the neighborhood! This project has all the signature elements that make it a perfect fit; job creation, new capital, unique international presence and most of all significant investment in the fabric of our community.”

MORE DETAILS

Dorothy Lane Market will be open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

To celebrate the opening, the grocer will feature “Grand Opening Club Deals” where customers can access the sale prices by using a complimentary Club DLM card at checkout.

All new and existing Club DLM card members will receive 500 bonus points after their first purchase at the Mason store during its opening week.

For more information, visit dorothylane.com or the grocer’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@dorothylanemarket).