Developer plans to expand Shaker Meadows subdivision in Franklin

A Franklin-based developer seeks to build more than 100 single-family houses in the city.
The houses would be an extension of the Shaker Meadows subdivision off Shaker Road, just north of the Interstate 75 overpass.
Henderson Development is requesting a Planned Unit Development overlay on about 47 acres south of Pleasant Hill Boulevard.
Franklin City Council is scheduled to vote on whether to approve the rezoning at its next meeting at 5:30 p.m. June 2 in council chambers at the Franklin Municipal Building, 1 Benjamin Franklin Way.
The Franklin Planning Commission on May 14 voted 4-1 to recommend approval by the council.
The neighborhood will include a dog park, open spaces and walking trails, according to documents submitted to the city.
