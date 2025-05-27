Developer plans to expand Shaker Meadows subdivision in Franklin

ajc.com

Local News
By Jen Balduf – Staff Writer
1 hour ago
X

A Franklin-based developer seeks to build more than 100 single-family houses in the city.

The houses would be an extension of the Shaker Meadows subdivision off Shaker Road, just north of the Interstate 75 overpass.

Henderson Development is requesting a Planned Unit Development overlay on about 47 acres south of Pleasant Hill Boulevard.

Franklin City Council is scheduled to vote on whether to approve the rezoning at its next meeting at 5:30 p.m. June 2 in council chambers at the Franklin Municipal Building, 1 Benjamin Franklin Way.

ajc.com

icon to expand image

The Franklin Planning Commission on May 14 voted 4-1 to recommend approval by the council.

The neighborhood will include a dog park, open spaces and walking trails, according to documents submitted to the city.

In Other News
1
Fencing removed, Sinclair announced its role in covert diplomatic talks...
2
Kettering Health tech outage: ERs, urgent cares open as patients...
3
Delegates visited Hope Hotel, protesters marched to downtown church...
4
NATO delegates visit Hope Hotel, birthplace of peace talks, at WPAFB
5
Kettering Health outage continues into second week as patients wait for...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers the communities of Kettering, Oakwood and northern Warren County, including Springboro and Franklin. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University.