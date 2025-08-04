Dayton Children’s campaign tops $85M

Explore Wrongful death lawsuit in Beavercreek Walmart shooting voluntarily dismissed

“One in five children will need care for a mental health issue, making this the health care crisis of our children’s generation,” said Dr. Kelly Blankenship, Dayton Children’s associate chief medical officer for mental health. “Families are depending on us to de-escalate the mental health crisis by providing more services and giving them tools to manage mental health throughout their lives.”

According to a 2024 Health Policy Institute of Ohio study, Ohio is in the bottom half of states in 65 percent of metrics with national ranking data when it comes to child health.

Dayton Children’s said the “Do More So All Kids Thrive” campaign funds will allow for expansion of therapy into more communities, and provide early intervention and prevention services for more children in more places.

In 2024, treatment was sought at Dayton Children’s Hospital almost 700,000 times.

“Our children deserve a great children’s hospital close to home,” said Debbie Feldman, president and CEO. “They deserve a hospital that not only helps sick kids get better, but one that reinvents the path to health so all children can thrive. We are so thankful for the overwhelming support of our community. Together we will continue the relentless pursuit of optimal health for every child within our reach.”

Dayton Children’s said campaign funds will also be used for the ongoing construction of the West Dayton urgent care. The Germantown Street facility is scheduled to open in the summer of 2026.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Funds will also be used for the expansion of social needs screenings, investment in technology, and expanded programs such as onsite support dogs, music therapy and injury prevention.

The initial $75 million goal of the “Do More So All Kids Thrive” campaign was surpassed thanks to donations from the public and gifts from the Mathile Family; the Connor Group Kids & Community Partners; Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services; CareSource; the Greener Pastures Foundation; and Speedway stores.

The campaign officially ended June 30.

“We are truly in this together. It is incredibly humbling that our community supported Dayton Children’s mission at such an historic and unprecedented level,” said Jena Pado, vice president, chief development officer of Dayton Children’s Hospital.