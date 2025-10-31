Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend, ‘Fall Back’ for an extra hour of sleep

Breaking: FDA says drug makers have recalled a blood pressure medicine tainted with a cancer-causing chemical

34 minutes ago
Residents across the Miami Valley will gain an extra hour of sleep on Sunday as they turn their clocks back an hour for the end of Daylight Saving Time.

Daylight Saving Time began in March when we moved our clocks ahead one hour to “Spring Forward.” That change in time allowed us to have an extra hour of daylight in the evening. This weekend we will lose an hour as we “Fall Back.”

Clocks officially go back at 2 a.m. Sunday to 1 a.m.

Daylight Saving Time was created to use daylight more efficiently and to conserve energy.

It was first adopted in the U.S. with the Standard Time Act of 1918. The wartime measure lasted for seven months during World War I.

In the United States, daylight saving is observed in only 48 states. Hawaii and Arizona are the exception.

Safety experts say the clock change also is a good opportunity to replace batteries on smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

