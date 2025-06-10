County coroners’ future as elected officials sees signs of life

Senate Finance Chair Jerry Cirino, R-Kirtland, said the change was a result of robust debate within the Senate’s supermajority GOP caucus.

“I think it came to a point of like, look: There wasn’t a compelling enough reason represented to change the way it’s currently done,” Cirino told reporters Tuesday.

The late change adds another item to a list of hundreds of differences between the House and Senate’s version of the state’s two year spending plan. Those changes will be sorted out in a so-called conference committee in coming weeks.

The Ohio House argued that making coroners an appointed position was necessary to counteract a growing scarcity of qualified Ohioans who were interested in running for office. If the state removed the campaigning requirement, the logic goes, then more Ohioans might be interested in becoming coroner.

But the House plan met staunch opposition from the Ohio Coroners Association, whose executive director David Corey told this outlet that the change was unnecessary.

“Commissioners already have the authority to appoint a physician to be coroner if no one runs,” Corey said. “So they already have this authority — so why subject this as a blanket on everyone?"

Corey said the plan could create a dynamic where coroners are more beholden to the county commission than the voters of the county.

The appointment plan, if implemented, could have repercussions for coroners in positions similar to longtime Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger, a Republican serving alongside a majority Democratic county commission.

