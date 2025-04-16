Clearcreek Twp. trustees considering noise ordinance

Decibels measure the amount of sound power present. However, the distance from the sound source affects recorded levels.

Noise is considered hazardous or loud when it reaches 85 decibels or higher. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 40 decibels are the equivalent to a refrigerator hum, normal conversation falls at about 60 decibels, and heavy traffic and lawn equipment is about 80 to 90 decibels, which could exceed the township’s proposed daytime restriction.

Complaints from residents have led the township to consider the noise ordinance.

“We’ve had recurring noise complaints for years in certain areas of the township, as well as for trash collection in the overnight (very early morning) hours in many subdivisions,” said Matt Clark, Clearcreek Twp. administrator.

Jim Musser said he has been having problems with Spartan Supply, a pallet mill that has been operating a grinder on the property. He suggested a sound barrier wall to help reduce noise from the business.

“We’d like it to be at least quiet enough you can sit on your back patio and talk on your phone,” Musser said.

Robin Murphy said she and her neighbors have experienced seasonal noise issues with Hidden Valley Orchards, which she said morphed from a fruit market into a music venue.

After learning the business has a new owner, she said it is uncertain whether there will be any problems this year. However, she would like them to adopt what she called a “common sense” rule: “No music after 10. That would be reasonable.”

Police could cite people either with civil fines or criminally with a misdemeanor plus fines, which start at $100 and progress up to $1,000 for fourth and subsequent violations in the same calendar year.

Clark said initially police would issue warnings.

The noise ordinance will be on the agenda for the trustees meeting at 9 a.m. April 28, held at the Clearcreek Twp. Administration Building, 7593 Bunnell Hill Road.

The vote was delayed this week because one of its members was out of town.

Trustee Jason Gabbard said although there was a quorum with two trustees present, he felt all three should be present for a vote.

“This is a very, very important issue, especially for people who live in an unincorporated area,” he said.