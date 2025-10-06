China Cottage proposes new restaurant, commercial development in Springboro

The new development proposes two restaurants and three commercial spaces at 610 N. Main St. (Ohio 741), south of West Lytle-Five Points Road, according to documents submitted to the city of Springboro.

The two restaurant spaces will be about 5,000 square feet each. There also will be two 2,000-square-foot commercial spaces, with one intended for a future nail salon and the other a coffee shop. The fifth space is 3,000 square feet and is intended for retail use, according to a letter submitted by Jose Morales, CEO of Reflect Design + Build Group, which is developing the site.

The property zoning is O-R, Office-Residential District, which allows outdoor dining as an accessory use to restaurants, according to Springboro planning staff. It is not clear whether China Cottage is proposing outdoor dining at its new space.

In Huber Heights, the new restaurant at 644 Chambersburg Road is expected to open by the end of the year, owners announced on social media.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

China Cottage has been in the area for nearly 40 years after opening the first restaurant in 1987 at 3718 Wilmington Pike in Kettering. There are two other restaurants at 6290 Far Hills Ave. in Centerville and 1983 Shiloh Springs Road in Trotwood.

For more information and updates, visit www.chinacottagerestaurant.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

Staff Writer Natalie Jones contributed to this report.