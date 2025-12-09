Aurora could return to Ohio Wednesday due to solar eruption

The Aurora Borealis, or northern lights, was visible from Ohio Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. This was in Madison Township in Butler County. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

The Aurora Borealis, or northern lights, was visible from Ohio Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. This was in Madison Township in Butler County. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

Area residents may be able to see the northern lights when a solar eruption reaches Earth Wednesday morning.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center said that on Wednesday a coronal mass ejection will reach the planet.

A coronal mass ejection is when solar material and magnetic fields erupt from the sun, which could cause geomagnetic storms on Earth, disrupting technology and producing auroras.

Explore2025 REWIND: At Kings Island, rides got updates, a new water coaster was added ... and more

Strong geomagnetic storms Wednesday could cause the aurora to be visible over many north states, and from the lower Midwest to Oregon from early morning to midday.

The prediction center suggested the public watch their webpage for the latest information.

In Other News
1
NEW DETAILS: Lebanon Correctional inmate who dies involved in use of...
2
Hospital system to provide helicopter transport beginning in February
3
DeWine vetoes bill allowing workers under 16 to work until 9 p.m...
4
Ohio spent $463K to bring Elf The Musical to the stage for three days
5
Man accused of stabbing person 30 times, stealing Middletown cruiser...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.