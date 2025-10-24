Are you a World War II veteran? We want to talk to you

The Dayton Daily News, Journal-News and Springfield News-Sun are looking for World War II veterans to talk to about their experiences as members of the Greatest Generation.
If you would like to take part in our Veterans Day story honoring these veterans, please fill out the Google form below or contact reporter Mary McCarty at maryjomccarty@gmail.com.
