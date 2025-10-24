Are you a World War II veteran? We want to talk to you

A photo provided by the National Archives shows U.S. Army soldiers of Company E, 16th Infantry, 1st Infantry Division landing on Omaha Beach in Normandy, northern France, as part of the initial invasion wave on D-Day, June 6, 1944. Success of the D-Day invasion required a very specific set of weather conditions. (Chief Photographer's Mate Robert M. Sargent/U.S. Coast Guard via The New York Times)

16 minutes ago
The Dayton Daily News, Journal-News and Springfield News-Sun are looking for World War II veterans to talk to about their experiences as members of the Greatest Generation.

If you would like to take part in our Veterans Day story honoring these veterans, please fill out the Google form below or contact reporter Mary McCarty at maryjomccarty@gmail.com.

