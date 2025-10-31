Are fans hopeful, or weary, as Bengals seek comeback against Chicago bears?

Social media has been reeling all week after the Cincinnati Bengals lost to a formerly winless New York Jets. Can the stripes rebound this Sunday?
And will let-down fans, dealing with the heartbreak of several losses and still waiting on Quarterback Joe Burrow to heal from an injury, watch the game?
All hands are pointing to the problem being one place on the gridiron during that Oct. 26 loss. Despite putting up 38 points on the New York Jets – who had yet to win a game the entire season – Cincinnati still managed to lose, 39-38, in a Week 8 collapse that left fans furious, players frustrated, and the defense completely exposed.
A total defensive breakdown
The offense did its job — 223 passing yards and two touchdowns from Joe Flacco, 12 catches for 91 yards from Ja’Marr Chase, and 181 rushing yards with three scores on the ground. By any metric, that’s enough to win — except when your defense ranks last in nearly every statistical category.
According to an article in Sports Illustrated (si.com), the Bengals blew five double-digit leads throughout the game, including 15- and 14-point advantages in the fourth quarter.
By the numbers: Historically bad
This isn’t just one bad game, it’s a trend.
- 31.6 points per game allowed: worst in the NFL
- 407.9 total yards per game allowed: worst in the NFL
- 151.9 rushing yards per game allowed: worst in the NFL
- 256 passing yards per game allowed: 30th in the NFL
And the pass rush? Nonexistent.
Cincinnati hasn’t recorded a sack since Week 6. Its defensive line hasn’t produced one since Week 5 against Detroit.
Locker room frustration
After the game, Chase didn’t mince his words. According to an article in Yahoo Sports, he was visibly irritated as he spoke to reporters.
“The game should’ve been over when it was (31–16),” he said. “Should’ve been over. Should’ve been over. … I’m more frustrated we lost tonight than anything. I play offense. I’m not worried about what the defense (has) gotta do. I’m just cheering them on every play.”
Calling for action and accountability
Fans have reached their breaking point after Cincinnati’s collapse last weekend, calling universally for action to be taken and people to be held accountable.
Head coach Zac Taylor called out his defense’s lack of leadership after the loss, but many believe the problem starts higher up.
Bengals fans flooded social media in unison — the outrage was universal:
- Fire Zac Taylor. Fire Duke Tobin. This is as bad of a loss as you’ll ever see. Get them out NOW.
- Bengals need to fire Duke Tobin yesterday after Week 8 debacle
- Blow it all up
- FIRE ZAC TAYLOR. UNACCEPTABLE LOSS TO A WINLESS TEAM
- It’s 10 AM Monday morning, no one has been fired, cut, or traded, nothing is changing boys. PAIN.
What comes next?
At 3-5, the Bengals’ season is on life support, and morale appears to be crumbling. With the trade deadline approaching, fans and analysts are wondering whether the organization will take action to salvage what’s left of the year.
The Bengals host the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 2 — kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Eastern.
