Antisemitic vandalism closes Miamisburg restaurant

“The morning shift manager arrived and noticed unknown individuals painted swastikas and hate messages toward Jews on multiple areas on the building,” Ken Jarosik, public information officer for the city of Miamisburg, said. “Police have not identified suspects at this time, but are actively investigating.”

The remains of a swastika were being power-washed off the brick facade around 2 p.m. on Saturday. Photos posted online show multiple swastikas and antisemitic statements in red paint.

The incident comes amid a nationwide spike in antisemitic incidents — a 893% increase over the last decade, according to the Anti-Defamation League — and as Jews in Dayton and around the globe hold remembrances of the atrocities of the Holocaust.

“To see this in Dayton is so frightening because this has been happening all over the country,” said Cathy Gardner, CEO Of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton.

“It makes me realize that after the Holocaust, when we said ‘Never forget,’ this is a time when we should never forget.”

The restaurant remained closed Saturday afternoon. Jarosik said it will reopen Sunday at 11 a.m.