Alert: Beef from Whole Foods may be contaminated with E. coli

The beef affected by the alert was distributed to Whole Foods Markets nationwide from distributors. E. coli was found by the company, who notified the FSIS.

The FSIS said that the beef is no longer available for sale in stores, but they are concerned that consumers could have it in their refrigerators or freezers. They urged consumers not to eat it, but to throw it away or return it.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness from the beef, the FSIS said, though the agency said that the strain of E. coli found in the beef is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps two to eight days after consumption.

Most people recover from the infection within a week, but some, especially children under 5 or older adults, can develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome marked by easy bruising, pallor and decreased urine output.

Consumers with questions about the alert can contact NPC Processing, Inc. President Danny Desautels by calling 802-660-0496 (office) or 802-310-7644 (cell), or by emailing ddesautels@npcprocessing.com.