6 things to know about Ohio’s sales tax holiday, which starts next week

Saving money during the sales tax holiday takes more than just circling dates on a calendar and filling your cart. For those seeking to cut costs, here are some important things to keep in mind to make the most of this limited-time opportunity.

The sales tax holiday has expanded

Instead of 10 days like last year (or a single weekend, as it was in previous years, this year’s sales tax holiday spans two weeks. It kicks off at midnight Aug. 1 and ends at 11:59 p.m. Aug. 14.

“The timing of this year’s sales tax holiday not only supports families preparing for back-to-school, but also provides relief on other important household needs,” DeWine said in a statement.

Explore Ohio extends sales tax holiday for more days to save in 2025

The spending ceiling remains high

Shopping during the sales tax holiday expanded last years so that it is no longer limited to clothing and to back-to-school supplies and allows for greater spending.

Ohio last year allowed almost all tangible personal property priced at $500 or less per item to be purchased tax-free. That replaced the state’s previous limits of $20 for school supplies per item and $75 for clothing per item.

The holiday extends beyond brick-and-mortar stores

For someone looking to score as many deals as possible, but wanting to save time and avoid the crowds, this year’s installment will allow shoppers to make qualifying purchases both in-store and online without paying state sales tax.

The fine print to keep in mind is that online purchases must be made within the designated time frame — before the Aug. 14 deadline — and shipped to a qualifying address.

Amazon and its partner sellers honor the holiday, so eligible purchases won’t be taxed as long as an order meets the rules.

Keep in mind, though, that some items may still be taxed if they don’t qualify — like product bundles, orders placed before the tax holiday starts and items that exceed price limitations.

Location does matter

If you buy from an online seller during the sales tax holiday, the seller’s time zone decides whether the purchase qualifies. So if it’s 1 a.m. Friday in your time zone but still 10 p.m. Thursday where the seller is — like Pacific Time — the holiday hasn’t started for them yet, and sales tax still applies.

‘Tax free’ applies to numerous categories

When Ohio expanded its tax-free holiday from a weekend to 10 days last year, it also allowed for a broader range of purchases.

That includes a wide range of items such as electronics— like computers, televisions and other gadgets —clothing of all kinds and books.

Home goods like furniture, kitchenware and home décor also qualify, as do indoor and outdoor plants. Sporting equipment and athletic apparel are tax-exempt as well, along with food and beverages, which covers dine-in meals, dietary supplements and soft drinks.

Not everything is tax-free

Just because numerous categories are included in the sales tax holiday, doesn’t mean that all items are tax-exempt.

The tax exemption does not apply to the purchase of motor vehicles, watercraft or outboard motors, tobacco or vapor products, alcoholic beverages or items containing marijuana, according to the Ohio Department of Taxation. It also does not apply to services such as car repairs, clothing alterations and other professional work.

For more information, visit the Ohio Department of Taxation’s Sales Tax Holiday page at www.tinyurl.com/taxholiday2025.