3,100 people without power as storms, gusty winds hit Southwest Ohio

Thousands of people lost power Wednesday morning as storms moved through Southwest Ohio and the Miami Valley.
As of 10:20 a.m., more than 3,100 people were without power in the region.
AES Ohio customers in Darke County accounted for 2,379 outages, according to the outage map. The estimated service restoration time is noon.
In total, AES Ohio was reporting the following outages:
• Champaign County: 11
• Darke County: 2,379
• Miami County: 2
• Montgomery County: 333
• Preble County: 44
As of 10:11 a.m., Duke Energy reported the following outages:
• Butler County: 63
• Warren County: 294
In Other News
1
Meet the 2026 Hamvention award winners driving the future of amateur...
2
Iran photo from bombed school shows device linked to Dayton company
3
Boys basketball: Waynesville outlasts Versailles in double OT, advances...
4
Kettering Health faces hundreds of lawsuits stemming from 2025...
5
President Trump visiting Cincinnati and Hebron today: What to know
About the Author