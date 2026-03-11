3,100 people without power as storms, gusty winds hit Southwest Ohio

AES Ohio customers in Darke County accounted for 2,379 outages, according to the outage map. The estimated service restoration time is noon.

In total, AES Ohio was reporting the following outages:

• Champaign County: 11

• Darke County: 2,379

• Miami County: 2

• Montgomery County: 333

• Preble County: 44

As of 10:11 a.m., Duke Energy reported the following outages:

• Butler County: 63

• Warren County: 294