Skyline Chili goes ‘Green Way’ for St. Patrick’s Day

The “Green Way” is back on the Skyline Chili menu as its iconic green spaghetti noodles return in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.
For the 15th consecutive year, Skyline offers its classic 3-Ways, 4-Ways and 5-ways with shamrock green pasta.
Green Ways are available Tuesday, March 17 at participating Skyline locations while supplies last. They are also available for dine-in and carryout.
Green noodles not your thing? Don’t worry, regular spaghetti will be available upon request.
For more information, visit skylinechili.com.
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