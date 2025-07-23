Day Air Ballpark is the top choice among fans, wins ‘Best Single-A Ballpark’ award

Newsweek says its nominees are editorially driven with contributions from a panel of journalists and sports fans. The final list is determined by Newsweek editors.

Day Air Ballpark also has recent first-place wins as “Best Attraction” and “Best Family Fun Destination” in the Dayton Daily News’ Best of Dayton competition.

“We are very pleased to be named best ballpark by a publication as distinguished as Newsweek,” said Dayton Dragons President Robert Murphy.

The Dayton Dragons Professional Baseball organization said fans attribute their enjoyment of Day Air Ballpark to its design, with every seat close to the action on the field. The stadium, located in the Water Street District of Downtown Dayton, also has 25 suites, three party decks and a giant hospitality area called the “Dragons Lair.”

Dragons ownership has contributed more than $20 million back into the ballpark in repairs and maintenance and capital improvements in the past 25 seasons, the organization said in a news release. That public/private funding plan “has produced a brand-new state-of-the-art playing field, updated stadium lighting system, a new state-of-the-art sound system with over 500 speakers, over 240 feet of outfield and fascia LED signage for game info and entertainment, new roof, new HVAC heating and air systems, and a brand-new $6M Diamond Club event center.

The event center is set to open Sept. 15 and will be used for Dragons games and year-round for hosting business meetings, social events, wedding receptions and holiday parties.

Newsweek’s list of Best Single-A Ballparks also includes:

2. Modern Woodmen Park, home of the Quad Cities River Bandits

3. Fluor Field at the West End,home of the Greenville Drive

4. Gesa Stadium, home of the Tri-City Dust Devils

5. SRP Park, home of the Augusta GreenJackets

6. Fifth Third Park, home of the Hub City Spartanburgers

7. Jackie Robinson Ballpark, home of the Daytona Tortugas

8. Jackson Field, home of the Lansing Lugnuts

9. Parkview Field, home of the Fort Wayne TinCaps

10. Carilion Clinic Field, home of the Salem Red Sox