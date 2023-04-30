Yellow Springs native writes with vivid imagination, wicked sense of humor

The story unfolds via constant flashbacks to 1989 from four main points of view, the viewpoints of each sister, and additional points of view from the second wife, Carrie, and a woman named Sonia, who is the curator of the museum on the island.

There’s something evil within the mansion and beneath the island. When the Volt ancestor dug the quarry he apparently unleashed some sort of mysterious entity. What is it? Well, you’ll need to read the book to find out. Suffice it to say that this whole affair becomes delectably creepy by the final third of the story.

Rachel Eve Moulton writes with vivid imagination and a wicked sense of humor. Beatrice gives us some background: “the women disappear, mostly tourists, but sometimes Fowlers and a Volt, leaving only their trinkets on the quarry cliff above the Killing Pond, and then we must ‘bury’ them anyway, plucking up body-size rocks in place of a corpse. My mom is one of those. A disappeared islander.”

Moulton was just interviewed on National Public Radio. Of course I did another interview with her on my radio program on WYSO. Rachel grew up in Yellow Springs. In her epilogue to this novel she writes about a community called Gaunt Creek. When I interviewed her she told me that Gaunt Creek is her fictional Yellow Springs and that her next book will be set there.

