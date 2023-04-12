WORTH THE DRIVE: Step into your favorite Disney animated movies in Columbus

Disney fans young and old can step right into their favorite movies with the “Immersive Disney Animation” experience in Columbus.
Presented by Lighthouse Immersive, the exhibit will bring visitors into the action of Disney animated movies through light projections and Walt Disney Animation Studios-themed immersion rooms. Disney lovers can visit the immersive experience now through June 18. Lighthouse Immersive was behind the popular “Immersive Van Gogh” exhibit that visited Columbus in 2022.
Credit: Kyle Flubacker
Credit: Kyle Flubacker
“The collaboration with Lighthouse Immersive is a first for Disney Animation,” said Clark Spencer, Walt Disney Animation Studios president, in a press release. “It’s a dream to bring the best of animated storytelling together with the top experts in the immersive art experience. We can’t wait for audiences around the world, of all ages, to experience the great moments from our legacy of feature films in this incredible way.”
The experience is complete with light-up guest wristbands that coordinate with each immersive gallery as guests move through the experience. One of the rooms featured in the exhibit will fill the 500,000-cubic-feet space with bubbles. Guests can also sing along to their favorite Disney songs as they journey through the past and present of Walt Disney Animation Studios.
Credit: Lighthouse Immersive
Credit: Lighthouse Immersive
“Just imagine journeying through Zootopia with Judy Hopps, diving to the ocean floor with Ariel, flying on a magic carpet with Aladdin, and stepping into Casita with Mirabel and the family Madrigal,” added Lighthouse Immersive founder Corey Ross. “This is where the ’Immersive Disney Animation’ experience will take you.”
Credit: Kyle Flubacker
Credit: Kyle Flubacker
HOW TO GO
What: “Immersive Disney Animation” experience
When: Through June 18 with multiple showtimes every day
Where: Lighthouse ArtSpace Columbus, 940 Polaris Parkway
Cost: Individual tickets are priced at $28-$46 depending on the date. Tickets can be purchased in bundles for family and friend groups for $28-$60.
More information: Visit https://lighthouseimmersive.com/disney/columbus/
About the Author