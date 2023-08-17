WORTH THE DRIVE: Cincinnati Coffee Festival returns this fall

Attention all coffee lovers! ☕ Tickets are now on sale for the sixth annual Cincinnati Coffee Festival returning to Music Hall Saturday, Oct. 21 and Sunday, Oct. 22.

“This event has grown into a can’t-miss event for coffee and tea lovers across the region,” said Judi Cogen, Cincinnati Coffee Festival event director. “We look forward to putting on another fantastic event at Music Hall, helping support and showcase the local coffee community, and raising funds for Ohio River Foundation.”

Attendees can expect free tastings, live music, latte art demos, the chance to see the latest equipment and accessories, and demonstrations by industry experts. Demonstrations include a “cupping” station where guests can learn to sample coffee like a pro and a latte art station where attendees can watch a master barista create latte art and learn how to pour their own.

In addition, organizers confirmed there will be a Latte Art Throwdown. Baristas will go head-to-head in a competition to win the title “Supreme Latte Artist of Greater Cincinnati.”

Cincinnati Coffee Festival is open to the public. Those planning to attend are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. Tickets range from $17.50 to $35 depending on time of entry and whether or not you purchase a weekend pass.

The festival will have a large variety of local and regional coffee roasters including Deeper Roots, Viva Coffee Roasters, Seven Hills and La Terza. Vendors from the Dayton area include Boston Stoker Coffee Co. and The ScRUMptious Dessert.

Cincinnati Coffee Festival is produced by and is a major fundraiser for Ohio River Foundation, a Cincinnati-based nonprofit with programs dedicated to protecting and improving the water quality and ecology of the Ohio River and its watershed.

“Everyone deserves clean water. The Festival also provides a great opportunity to educate people about the connection between water quality and protecting our local rivers and streams,” Cogen said. “There’s a lot that goes into producing a great cup of coffee, but coffee is actually 98 percent water. Without great water, you can’t have great coffee.”

For more information, visit www.cincinnaticoffeefestival.com.