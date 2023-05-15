Steak Thyme constructs over 650-foot-long cheesesteak, breaking previous record

“We want to take this chance to showcase our cheesesteaks and the teamwork of our entire staff... with the local community,” Jordan previously said. “Besides competition for us, we want to make people happy and bring the community together with this legendary event.”

The owners originally wanted to make the world’s largest cheesesteak when they first opened the restaurant, but Jordan said they ultimately decided to wait until their first anniversary.

The brothers, both graduates of Miamisburg High School and Sinclair Community College, took over ownership of the original Steak Thyme, located at 4040 Wilmington Pike in Kettering, over 10 years ago. Their parents, Musa and Huda Shteiwi, opened the restaurant together in October 2005, just before their father, Musa, died in 2006.

The original restaurant on Wilmington Pike is a standard, casual dining and carryout restaurant. The second restaurant has a full-service bar, a large dining room and new menu offerings.

For more information about the restaurant, visit www.steakthyme.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.