SNEAK PEEK: What we saw at Chappelle film’s D.C. premiere

The premiere, held inside the spacious Concert Hall with over 2,000 in attendance including D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, marked the first full capacity event at the Kennedy Center since March 2020. iPhones were notably silenced and locked in Yondr pouches. The audience, all masked per D.C. mandate and temperature checked, was thoroughly engaged by the film, laughing and applauding from start to finish. In addition to the hilarious yet topical and thought-provoking stand-up routines from Jon Stewart, Michelle Wolf, Chris Rock, Tiffany Hadish, Donnell Rawlings, and Mo Amer among others, kooky moments pop out of nowhere such as actor Jon Hamm leading “Don’t Stop Believin.’” I was particularly delighted to see Chappelle channel his inner Kevin Bacon a la “Footloose” with help from John Mayer.

“We live in Ohio in a small town and we have a neighbor – his name is Dave,” Reichert noted in her opening remarks. “Documentary film and comedy, yes, they’re kind of different. But it’s all about storytelling – trying to find the truth.”