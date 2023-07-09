Saluting Dayton’s 2022-23 Theater Season

Stories about iconic Motown hitmakers (“Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations”), a modern family attempting to reconnect as illness takes hold (“Indigo”), optimistic sailors on 24-hour shore leave in New York City (“On the Town”), self-hatred among Blacks on a Louisiana Army base (“A Soldier’s Play”), and the creation of groundbreaking art (“Sunday in the Park with George”) encompass the best shows seen in the Dayton region during the 2022-2023 season.

From professional and collegiate stages to community theaters, a variety of outstanding shows showcased an impressive array of actors, directors, designers and musicians.

On professional stages: Dayton Live’s Premier Health Broadway Series excelled with terrific national tours bookended by last summer’s powerful, exuberantly danced “Jesus Christ Superstar” and the scintillatingly superb season finale “Ain’t Too Proud,” which rivaled the original Broadway production; The Human Race Theatre Company’s first season spearheaded by artistic director Emily N. Wells rightfully provoked and stirred debate (“Barbecue”) and effectively launched a world premiere musical with abundant potential (“Indigo”). The Race also joined forces with Dayton Live to present the only Ohio engagement of “A Soldier’s Play,” another knockout tour; La Comedia Dinner Theatre delighted with Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” and “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” along with a tender, tear-jerking “Little Women”; and TheatreLab Dayton offered a joyous “La Cage aux Folles,” pinpointed the humanity within the edginess of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” and hilariously charmed to the hilt with a fabulously clever and kooky “Urinetown.”

Wright State University fired on all cylinders with a range of material embracing feel-good fun (“Sister Act,” “On the Town”), sophisticated intellectualism (“Arcadia”) and timely drama (“The Laramie Project”). Also notable on campuses: Sinclair Community College’s lovely and poignant area premiere of “The Hello Girls,” a musical inspired by true events that chronicled the story of America’s first women soldiers. Performed during Women’s History Month, the show was among the finest musicals Sinclair has produced; and Clark State College’s admirable area premiere of “Clybourne Park,” a biting character study of race and gentrification inspired by “A Raisin in the Sun.”

In addition to Dayton Theatre Guild’s excellently designed and environmental “Hedda Gabler,” community theaters were represented with commendable work from Beavercreek Community Theatre (“Twelfth Night”), Brookville Community Theatre (“The Addams Family”), Dayton Playhouse (“Evil Dead: The Musical,” “Once On This Island”), INNOVAtheatre (“Jekyll & Hyde”) and Springboro Community Theatre (“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”).

However, I was truly fascinated by Middletown Lyric Theatre’s striking, vocally strong presentation of the artistically challenging, rarely staged musical “Sunday in the Park with George.” Sean Miller-Jones’ expressively exemplary, fully committed portrayal of 19th century French painter Georges Seurat was one of total immersion emotionally, physically and psychologically.

I didn’t see every show across the region last season, but the following acknowledgments reflect the 60 shows I did see. Kudos to the winners, contenders and the entire Miami Valley theater community for crafting many fulfilling experiences.

BEST TOURING PRODUCTION

“Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations,” Dayton Live

Contenders:

“Anastasia,” Dayton Live

“Frozen,” Dayton Live

“Jesus Christ Superstar,” Dayton Live

“Legally Blonde,” Dayton Live

“Les Misérables,” Dayton Live

BEST PROFESSIONAL PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

“A Soldier’s Play,” Dayton Live and Human Race Theatre Company

Contenders:

“Barbecue,” Human Race Theatre Company

“Grounded,” Human Race Theatre Company

BEST PROFESSIONAL PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

“Indigo,” Human Race Theatre Company and Sing Out, Louise! Productions

Contenders:

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” La Comedia Dinner Theatre

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” La Comedia Dinner Theatre

“Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” TheatreLab Dayton

“La Cage aux Folles,” TheatreLab Dayton

“Little Women,” La Comedia Dinner Theatre

“Urinetown,” TheatreLab Dayton

BEST COMMUNITY THEATER PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

“Hedda Gabler,” Dayton Theatre Guild

Contenders:

“Broadway Bound,” Dayton Theatre Guild

“For the Loyal,” Dayton Theatre Guild

“God of Carnage,” Dayton Playhouse

“Harvey,” Dayton Playhouse

“The Lifespan of a Fact,” Dayton Theatre Guild

“Relativity,” Dayton Theatre Guild

BEST COMMUNITY THEATER PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

“Sunday in the Park with George,” Middletown Lyric Theatre

Contenders:

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” Springboro Community Theatre

“The Addams Family,” Brookville Community Theatre

“Evil Dead: The Musical,” Dayton Playhouse

“Jekyll & Hyde,” INNOVAtheatre

“Once On This Island,” Dayton Playhouse

“Twelfth Night,” Beavercreek Community Theatre

BEST COLLEGIATE PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

“Arcadia,” Wright State University

Contenders:

“Clybourne Park,” Clark State College

“The Laramie Project,” Wright State University

“The Mousetrap,” Wright State University

“R&J&Z (Romeo and Juliet and Zombies),” Sinclair Community College

BEST COLLEGIATE PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

“On the Town,” Wright State University

Contenders:

“Bright Star,” Wright State University

“The Hello Girls,” Sinclair Community College

“Sister Act,” Wright State University

BEST SPECIAL THEATRICAL EVENT

Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” Muse Machine

Contenders:

“An Evening of Sondheim,” Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra and Wright State University

“The Music Man,” Epiphany Lutheran Church

BEST NEW WORK

Scott Evan Davis, Kait Kerrigan, Jay Kuo and Lorenzo Thione’s “Indigo,” Human Race Theatre Company and Sing Out, Louise! Productions

Contenders:

David Brush and Rachel Dean’s “The Anxiety Project,” Alter High School

William Cameron’s “Every Livin’ Soul,” Dayton Playhouse FutureFest

Daniel Damiano’s “The Wild Boar,” Dayton Playhouse FutureFest

Angela J. Davis’ “Griswold,” Dayton Playhouse FutureFest

Lisa Stephen Friday’s “Trans Am,” Human Race Theatre Company

Jenna Gomes and Brennan Paulin’s “The Pizza Bandit – The Musical,” Yellow Cab Tavern

BEST LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Brandon Shockney as Jim, “The Lifespan of a Fact”

Contenders:

Kyle Channell as Septimus Hodge, “Arcadia”

Ted Eltzroth as Elwood P. Dowd, “Harvey”

Theo Karras as Detective Sergeant Trotter, “The Mousetrap”

Norm Lewis as Captain Richard Davenport, “A Soldier’s Play”

Jim Walker as Albert Einstein, “Relativity”

Richard Yannotti as Bernard Nightingale, “Arcadia”

BEST LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Maggie Lou Rader as The Pilot, “Grounded”

Contenders:

Peggy Allen as Veta Louise Simmons, “Harvey”

Heather Atkinson as Mia, “For the Loyal”

Kathryn Carter as Mollie Ralston, “The Mousetrap”

Kelli Locker as Hedda Tesman, “Hedda Gabler”

Cheryl Mellen as Marlotta Campo, “The Wild Boar”

Wendi Michael as Kate, “Broadway Bound”

BEST LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Sean Miller-Jones as Georges Seurat/George, “Sunday in the Park with George”

Contenders:

Matthew Brennan as Hedwig, “Hedwig and the Angry Inch”

Nick Cartell as Jean Valjean, “Les Misérables”

Ben Douglas as Albin/Zaza, “La Cage aux Folles”

Philip Drennen as Sweeney Todd, “Sweeney Todd” (TheatreLab Dayton)

Tanner Gleeson as Gabey, “On the Town”

Joshua Stucky as Georges, “La Cage aux Folles”

BEST LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Madison Kopec as Emma, “Indigo”

Contenders:

Alexis Ariana as Deloris Van Cartier, “Sister Act”

Melissa Hall as Mrs. Nellie Lovett, “Sweeney Todd” (TheatreLab Dayton)

Rachel Hertenstein as Hope Cladwell, “Urinetown”

Katelyn Quinn as Dot/Marie, “Sunday in the Park with George”

Lindsay Sherman as Penelope Pennywise, “Urinetown”

Maggie Weckesser as Ariel, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Eugene Lee as Sergeant Vernon C. Waters, “A Soldier’s Play”

Contenders:

Saul Caplan as Ben, “Broadway Bound”

Zach Katris as Judge Brack, “Hedda Gabler”

Desmond Kingston as Valentine Coverly, “Arcadia”

Charles Larkowski as Friar Lawrence, “R&J&Z (Romeo and Juliet and Zombies)”

Jared Mola as John, “The Lifespan of a Fact”

Matthew Shanahan in multiple roles, “The Laramie Project”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Burgess Byrd as Lillie Anne, “Barbecue”

Contenders:

A.J. Baldwin as Marie, “Barbecue”

Erin Eva Butcher as Barbara, “Barbecue”

Jennifer Lockwood as Emily, “The Lifespan of a Fact”

Zavi Odetta in multiple roles, “The Laramie Project”

Darlene Spencer as Lillie Anne, “Barbecue”

Marva Williams-Parker as Adlean, “Barbecue”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Elijah Ahmad Lewis as David Ruffin, “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations”

Contenders:

Alex Everett as Jacob, “La Cage aux Folles”

Jalen Harris as Eddie Kendricks, “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations”

Skyler McNeely as Caldwell B. Cladwell, “Urinetown”

Ben Ohnemus as Chip, “On the Town”

Brennan Paulin as Adolfo Pirelli, “Sweeney Todd” (TheatreLab Dayton)

Drew Roby as Officer Lockstock, “Urinetown”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Sally Mayes as Elaine, “Indigo”

Contenders:

Haley Dortch as Fantine, “Les Misérables”

Melissa Matarrese as Claire de Loone, “On the Town”

Nicolette Montana as Yitzhak, “Hedwig and the Angry Inch”

Jackie Randall as The Lady of the Lake, “Monty Python’s Spamalot” (Dayton Playhouse)

Isabel Rawlins as Ursula, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”

Amy Van Dyke as Ivy Smith, “On the Town”

BREAKTHROUGH MALE PERFORMANCE IN A PLAY

Casen Kidd as The Boy, “For the Loyal”

Contenders:

Ni-Ni Denker in multiple roles, “The Laramie Project”

Danny Dobbins in multiple roles, “The Laramie Project”

Michael Ferrarelli as Stan, “Broadway Bound”

Dawson Hudson as Karl/Steve, “Clybourne Park”

Jonathan North as The Boar, “The Wild Boar”

Dustin Schwab as Eugene, “Broadway Bound”

BREAKTHROUGH FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A PLAY

Julie Murphy as Thomasina Coverly, “Arcadia”

Contenders:

Faeryn Bass as Juliet, “R&J&Z (Romeo and Juliet and Zombies)”

Julia Hoff in multiple roles, “The Laramie Project”

Meghan Hohman as Myrtle Mae Simmons, “Harvey”

Roniece Hutchins as Francine/Lena, “Clybourne Park”

Elaine Mueller in multiple roles, “The Laramie Project”

Alex Muhlenkamp as Lady Croom, “Arcadia”

BREAKTHROUGH MALE PERFORMANCE IN A MUSICAL

Tanner Brown as Dr. Henry Jekyll and Edward Hyde, “Jekyll and Hyde”

Contenders:

John Cuozzo as Ozzie, “On the Town”

Jarrod Davis, Jr. as Papa Ge, “Once On This Island”

Alex Fry as Marcellus Washburn, “The Music Man”

Tanner Henry as Captain Joseph Riser, “The Hello Girls”

Tommy Sanders as Seymour, “Little Shop of Horrors” (Middletown Lyric Theatre)

Jacob Sawtelle as Hot Blades Harry, “Urinetown”

BREAKTHROUGH FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A MUSICAL

Connor Curran as Little Sally, “Urinetown”

Contenders:

Aubrie-Lee Dentino as Suzanne Prevot, “The Hello Girls”

Allison Gabert as Beth March in “Little Women”

Abby Kress as Little Becky Two Shoes, “Urinetown”

Alexandria Leigh as Mama Euralie, “Once On This Island”

Lily Walton as Wednesday Addams, “The Addams Family”

Zoe Zoller as Audrey, “Little Shop of Horrors” (Middletown Lyric Theatre)

BEST DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Marya Spring Cordes, “Arcadia”

Contenders:

Eboni Bell Darcy, “Barbecue”

Kenny Leon, “A Soldier’s Play”

Josh Aaron McCabe, “The Laramie Project”

Jason Podplesky, “The Mousetrap”

David Shough, “Hedda Gabler”

Emily N. Wells, “Grounded”

BEST DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Joe Deer, “On the Town”

Contenders:

Laurence Connor and James Powell, “Les Misérables”

Catie Davis, “Indigo”

Philip Drennen, “Urinetown”

Ryan Heinrich, “Sunday in the Park with George”

Greg Hellems, “Sister Act”

Timothy Sheader, “Jesus Christ Superstar”

BEST LOCAL CHOREOGRAPHY

Josh Walden, “On the Town”

Contenders:

Chris Beiser, “White Christmas” (La Comedia Dinner Theatre)

Lula Elzy, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”

Greg Hellems and Victoria Henwood, “Sister Act”

Abby Kress and Gage Wayne, “Urinetown”

Jenny Shaw Smyth, “The Music Man”

Aaron Washington, “Once On This Island”

BEST TOURING CHOREOGRAPHY

Drew McOnie, “Jesus Christ Superstar”

Contenders:

Rob Ashford, “Frozen”

Bill Burns, “Anastasia”

Geoffrey Garratt, “Les Misérables”

Bob Richard, “Legally Blonde”

Sergio Trujillo, “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations”

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A PLAY

Red Newman, “Hedda Gabler”

Contenders:

Dick Block, “The Mousetrap”

Michael S. Brewer, “Arcadia”

Chris Harmon, “R&J&Z (Romeo and Juliet and Zombies)”

Tamara L. Honesty, “Barbecue”

Ranger Puterbaugh, “Broadway Bound”

Ray Zupp, “Deadline” (Human Race Theatre Company)

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Christopher Oram, “Frozen”

Contenders:

J. Branson, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”

Adam Koch, “Indigo”

Pam Knauert Lavarnway, “Sister Act”

Amanda Logan, “Urinetown”

Charley Shafor, “Little Shop of Horrors” (Middletown Lyric Theatre)

Ray Zupp, “Hedwig and the Angry Inch”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A PLAY

Sean Hannah, “Arcadia”

Contenders:

L’Amour Ameer, “Barbecue”

Jenni Cypher, “Harvey”

Carol Finley, “Broadway Bound”

Ashley Rutkowski, “R&J&Z (Romeo and Juliet and Zombies)”

David Shough, “Hedda Gabler”

Caroline Wieland, “The Mousetrap”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Linda Cho, “Anastasia”

Contenders:

Theresa Ankenman, “Once On This Island”

Leon Dobkowski, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”

Emercita Erb and Ashley Simpson, Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast”

Abby Latimer, “Urinetown”

Danielle Ruddy, “La Cage aux Folles”

Zoë Still, “On the Town”

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A PLAY

David Shough, “Hedda Gabler”

Contenders:

Matthew P. Benjamin, “Arcadia”

Matthew P. Benjamin, “The Mousetrap”

Daniel Brunk, “R&J&Z (Romeo and Juliet and Zombies)”

John Falkenbach, “For the Loyal”

Alexander Markley, “The Laramie Project”

John Rensel, “Barbecue”

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Matthew P. Benjamin, “Indigo”

Contenders:

Paule Constable, “Les Misérables”

Lee Curran, “Jesus Christ Superstar”

Dustin Druckman, “Hedwig and the Angry Inch”

Gabe Reichert, “La Cage aux Folles”

Edwin Toy, “Sunday in the Park with George”

Richard Lee Waldeck, “Once On This Island”

BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A PLAY

Dan Moses Schreier, “A Soldier’s Play”

Contenders:

Daniel Brunk, “R&J&Z (Romeo and Juliet and Zombies)”

James Dunlap, “Arcadia”

James Dunlap, “The Mousetrap”

Antonio Lopez, “Barbecue”

Sarah Saunders and K.L. Storer, “The Lifespan of a Fact”

David Shough, “Hedda Gabler”

BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Keith Caggiano and Nick Lidster, “Jesus Christ Superstar”

Contenders:

James Dunlap, “On the Town”

Jason Hanrahan, “Urinetown”

Peter Hylenski, “Anastasia”

Steve Canyon Kennedy, “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations”

Mick Potter, “Les Misérables”

Brandon Triantafillou, “Indigo”

BEST ORCHESTRA

“Les Misérables,” Music Direction: Brian Eads

Contenders:

“Bright Star,” Music Direction: Matt Ebright

Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” Music Direction: Jeffrey Powell

“The Hello Girls,” Music Direction: Charles Larkowski

“Jesus Christ Superstar,” Music Direction: Shawn Gough

“On the Town,” Music Direction: F. Wade Russo

“Urinetown,” Music Direction: Lorri Topping

BEST PROPERTIES

Scott Kimmins, “R&J&Z (Romeo and Juliet and Zombies)”

Contenders:

Jessica Detty, “Evil Dead: The Musical”

Sarah Gomes, “Barbecue”

Sarah Gomes, “Indigo”

John Lavarnway, “Arcadia”

Red Newman, David Shough and Melissa Ertsgaard, “Hedda Gabler”

Shannon Sellars, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”

BEST PROJECTION/VIDEO DESIGN

Aaron Rhyne, “Anastasia”

Contenders:

Lianne Arnold, “Grounded”

Jonathan Infante, “Legally Blonde”

Peter Nigrini, “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations”

Finn Ross, “Frozen”

Finn Ross and Fifty-Nine Productions, “Les Misérables”

Steven Royal, “Indigo”

