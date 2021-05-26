Ohio fire marshal offers 9 tips for Memorial Day weekend grill safety

As new coronavirus cases have decreased and states have eased health restrictions, more people are expected to gather for cookouts this Memorial Day weekend.
“I’m sure I can speak for a lot of people when I say I’m looking forward to firing up the grill with family and friends this Memorial Day,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin S. Reardon.
Cookouts are no doubt great, and food on a hot grill is more than enjoyable, but there are many safety issues that one can run into if the right precautions are not in place. According to the recent news release, May is the peak month for grill accidents, including, leaks, fires, and unattended grill cooking injuries.
Reardon offers Ohioans a number of tips to keep safe as they begin to grill and celebrate warmer, sunny days. They include:
- Only use grills outdoors and keep them at least 10 feet away from the home, away from deck railings, and out from under eaves.
- When using a propane grill for the first time each year, inspect the gas tank hose for leaks.
- Clean the grill after each use to remove grease that can start a fire.
- With a propane grill, always open the lid before lighting it.
- When using a charcoal grill, only use charcoal starter fluid, and never add charcoal fluid or other flammable liquids to the fire.
- After using a charcoal grill, always place coals in a metal can with a lid once they have cooled.
- Never leave a grill unattended when lit.
- Before using a grill, check the connection between the propane tank and the fuel line.
- Wear well-fitted clothing when barbecuing. Loose articles and flammable material, such as nylon, should be avoided.