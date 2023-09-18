New Mexican restaurant focusing on bourbon, tequila to open in Springboro

BreakingNews
Archdeacon: Burrow’s balky calf continues to cause concern

Tres Amigos Bourbon & Tequila could be opening as soon as next week at 92 Edgebrooke Drive in Springboro, according to owner Carlos Camarena.

The Mexican restaurant is opening in the former space of Heroes Pizza House, which closed in January. The 4,000-square-foot space has since been remodeled and Camarena said they are in the midst of final inspections.

Camarena also owns Tres Amigos Mexican Grill, located at 1012 Lebanon St. in Monroe. The Springboro restaurant will be similar to the Monroe location but with an elevated focus on bourbon and tequila.

“Bourbon is becoming really popular,” Camarena said. “I wanted to get a place where people can go and try rare bourbon and tequila.”

In addition, the Springboro restaurant will also have a tortilla machine visible to customers. Customers will be able to see how tortillas are made and get them fresh, right away.

The family owned and operated restaurant seats 155 people inside and 25 people outside. Camarena said there are plans to expand the patio in the future.

Tres Amigos Bourbon & Tequila is expected to be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

